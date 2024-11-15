Taking time to remember Rep. Dave Hobson

When I was editor of a local weekly newspaper, I had to cover one of Rep. Hobson’s presentations at a restaurant in New Carlisle. That morning I was reminded that it was “Take your Daughter to Work Day” and our middle school-aged daughter Erin wanted to spend the day with me.

Erin did really well during the congressman’s talk. In fact, I think she really enjoyed meeting one of those people you see on the news.

When Rep. Hobson greeted her, we explained why she was with me and that she was not skipping school. However, she also told him that she needed a note from her Mom’s boss proving that she did actually go to work with me.

Since I was the editor, she asked Rep. Hobson if he would write the note to the teacher. He thought it was rather hilarious and penned a quick note on a page of my reporter’s notebook.

The next day Erin proudly presented the note to her teacher, who was first questioning — then totally impressed. She’d never had a congressman write an excuse note before. Erin still wishes she had asked to keep the note.

Nearly ten years later I was writing the script for the annual Night at the Museum program at the Heritage Center of Clark County. The event was a cooperative venture between the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association and the Clark County Historical Society. A new display had been added and I had to adjust my script to include Rep, Hobson’s Desk and Office display.

I told co-chairman Ardath Dellapina that we should ask Rep. Hobson to take part and she thought I was crazy. However, I’d seen a humorous side to the congressman when he wrote the note and thought why not ask. After all, he was retired and might have the time.

As it turned out, Rep. Hobson had a marvelous time that evening sitting in his old chair with his back to the tour group as they arrived, then turning around to surprise them all. It was great fun for the community, and I believe for the congressman as well. I know I’ll never forget it.

Sometimes we see our congressional representatives as untouchable icons of the community and we forget they are after all humans like us. Rep. Hobson reminded us.

Rep. Dave Hobson’s pleasant sense of humor will be missed.