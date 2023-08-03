Summer Sky offers family fun for Clark County families

The month of August reminds that school will be starting soon. It also brings an event that stresses summer fun can still be had while preparing for it.

The 14th annual Summer Sky Family Festival is the community event where all the senses can find something pleasing with food and drinks, music, dancing, games, prizes and crafts all in one location along with some help toward heading back to classes, 1-5 p.m. Saturday rain or shine in the parking lot of the Heritage Center of Clark County, 117 S. Fountain Ave.

Summer Sky is presented in partnership between the Clark County Historical Society and Clark County Department of Job and Family Services. Admission is free.

Natalie Fritz, archivist and outreach director of the Heritage Center, said Summer Sky is a place visitors can enjoy activities outdoors or inside the Heritage Center. The big question in going to Summer Sky is where to begin.

There will be a petting zoo, animals from the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery and raptors by Glen Helen. Plenty of physical activities will be available with inflatables to jump and play in or play an outdoor version of an indoor game with the Chiller Hockey-to-Go.

Summer can get hot, so slow down with entertainment from a light show, one of the new features inside, or the antics of Mike Hemmelgarn, whose talents including juggling, ventriloquist skills and balloon twisting, or stroll through the Bookmobile, another new addition, or ride the trackless train.

“The kids love Mike and the balloon animals he makes; he’s one of our most popular acts,” said Fritz.

To get ready for returning to school, the first 200 children attending will receive a backpack courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of Springfield, Walmart and Chick-fil-A. They’ll contain items like markers, crayons, pencils, notebooks and more.

Fritz said although some districts provide some of these items, students can also use these at home for homework or other creative activities.

“It really helps families and is one less thing they have to worry about,” she said.

Indoors will feature live DJ music and a photo booth. Food and drinks will be provided free during the event.

Visitors should check times for the various attractions when attending.

While the Heritage Center parking lot will be closed due to the activities there, parking will be available in the lot across from COHatch and the downtown parking garage.

HOW TO GO

What: Summer Sky Family Festival

Where: Heritage Center of Clark County, 117 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5

Admission: Free

More info: www.facebook.com/clarkcountyhistory/