Students learn, have fun at first Champion City Youth Rally

Nearly 45 Clark County students got a positive ending to their summer vacation and start to the upcoming school year at a first-time event led by their peers on Thursday.

The initial Champion City Youth Rally 2023 gathered kids from most county schools going into grades 7-11 later this month for a day of learning, activities, fellowship and fun at Clark State Community College. The event was hosted by Clark County Partners in Prevention.

The organization is dedicated to creating a safe and healthy community by raising awareness of substance abuse and encouraging substance-free lifestyles and recovery from substance abuse. Carey McKee of Partners in Prevention said this is a natural step in promoting the group’s message by helping kids recognize these early.

The difference here is the rally is student-led. Partners in Prevention members and several of the kids attended an event in Columbus earlier in the summer in preparation for this, and the kids planned and organized the topics and sessions.

“I walked in on one of the planning sessions, and they were bringing up things I hadn’t thought of, and they were able to do it in a way that speaks to their peers an adult couldn’t,” McKee said.

Sessions covered subjects including coping skills, self help and mental health, stress and even gambling. Age wasn’t a factor, either, as three of the students leading sessions — Storm Fuller-Givens, Elijah Vince and Yuliana Quiroga — are just about to enter their freshman year at Shawnee High School.

“It was helpful they let us create our own method of teaching,” Vince said. “You can connect better when it’s kid-to-kid.”

Fuller-Givens is using this to prepare for high school, but also a way to kickstart her college resume early. The trio were a little concerned about possibly teaching older kids, but were confident and ready to go.

The rally included a wide demographic of kids. Kelsie Wilson’s grandmother encouraged her to attend to socialize more in preparing to begin seventh grade at Global Impact STEM Academy.

“I think it will be cool to learn from older kids,” Wilson said.

Following an afternoon of learning sessions, the kids were ready to break out, and they got it with a rally version of the reality series “The Amazing Race,” dividing into teams and receiving clues, taking them across the Clark State campus to complete tasks.

Joining the teams were several adult community leaders who were glad to support the game, the overall rally and its intent.

“It’s important we help students and young people in programs like this and investing in prevention,” said Melanie Flax Wilt, a Clark County commissioner.

The energetic youths darted around the campus, determined to complete the tasks with the adults doing their part, even if it meant being a few steps behind. Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett said it was their reaction that left her with a positive impression.

“They asked me if I was OK and said, ‘We didn’t want to leave you’ and were very polite kids,” Burchett said.

The long day ended with food, fellowship and music. The kids said they enjoyed meeting their peers and spending time with others outside of a school setting for a summer day, which is what McKee and the Partners in Prevention organizers hoped for in keeping them on a good path.

“This has been a fun day and glad we reached so many kids. We hope to make this annual,” McKee said.

For more information on Partners in Prevention, go to www.clarkcountypip.org/.