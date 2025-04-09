Students can explore many careers at Springfield-Clark CTC summer camp

“CTC’s Summer Camp is all about providing younger students with hands-on experiences that spark their interests. Because every student deserves to have a career, we want to provide opportunities for them to discover career paths they may have never heard of or considered,” Patrick said.

This year’s camp has the largest lineup, with 23 sessions, compared to last year’s nine sessions and eight sessions in 2023.

Campers can choose sessions from within arts and creativity, health and medical fields, beauty and cosmetology, science and technology, trades and hands-on skills, leadership and business, and health and wellness.

“Whether your camper is passionate about the arts, technology, medicine, or hands-on trades, there’s something for everyone,” Patrick said.

Patrick said one exciting aspect of camp is the Summer Camp Showcase at the end of the week, where campers show off what they learned during the week in a science-fair style event.

“Our goal with summer camp is to provide quality educational experiences for students in Clark County that are not only accessible but also allow students to realize their potential and the variety of career opportunities available to them,” said Christina Steffanni, career awareness supervisor. “These opportunities allow for the students to have a positive impact directly within their own communities in the future.”

New this year, there will be grade-specific sessions for fifth and sixth grades and seventh and eighth grades, plus before and aftercare options for an additional $25, and an expanded partnership with Clark State College to allow for more sessions and resources.

“Their (Clark State) resources and expertise have allowed us to grow and stay ahead of career trends, making this camp an unforgettable experience for students,” said Pam Noeth, senior director of curriculum, instruction, and innovation.

Any Clark County resident can attend the camp, including public, private and homeschool students.

Patrick said although the camp is for rising fifth grade through rising eighth grade students, rising fourth graders can attend, if a parent feels they’re ready, as well as current eight graders.

Registration for the camp, which will be held at 1901 Selma Road, closes April 30. The cost is $50 per camper. For more information, visit SCCTC.org/Camp.