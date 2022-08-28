Student of the Week Urbana High School

Claim to fame/honors: I own my own baking business called Lexi’s Sweet Treats

Words you live by: Aim small, miss small

Toughest challenge: living with Alopecia (Autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss)

Biggest influence: Mr. Schelle

School-day rituals: eat breakfast, check my business/social media pages for orders, do Wordle

What’s on your bedroom walls: tons of pictures and travel related items

When I’m bored I like to... read and bake

Favorite movie: Indiana Jones- Temple of Doom

Person who would play you in a movie: Jennifer Lawrence

Favorite TV show: 90 Day Fiancé

Favorite musical artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite book: The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Favorite home-cooked meal: Fettuccine Alfredo

Favorite restaurant: Cajun Boil Bar

Whose mind would you like to read: Chris Kyle

Place where you’d love to travel: Italy

Talent you’d like to have: to be a better public speaker

Favorite school subject: History/Government

Favorite athlete: Matt Stutzman

Favorite team: Cleveland Indians

Something in the world I’d like to change: to fix our broken government system

Favorite high school moment: running for president in AP government

Favorite junk food: Twizzlers

Best thing about high school: Marching band