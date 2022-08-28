Student of the Week Urbana High School

Name: Lexi Marsh
School: Urbana High School
Grade: 12
Age: 17
Extra-curricular: Marching Band, Concert Band, Pep Band, Archery, and French Club
Claim to fame/honors: I own my own baking business called Lexi’s Sweet Treats
Words you live by: Aim small, miss small
Toughest challenge: living with Alopecia (Autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss)
Biggest influence: Mr. Schelle
School-day rituals: eat breakfast, check my business/social media pages for orders, do Wordle
What’s on your bedroom walls: tons of pictures and travel related items
When I’m bored I like to... read and bake
Favorite movie: Indiana Jones- Temple of Doom
Person who would play you in a movie: Jennifer Lawrence
Favorite TV show: 90 Day Fiancé
Favorite musical artist: Carrie Underwood
Favorite book: The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
Favorite home-cooked meal: Fettuccine Alfredo
Favorite restaurant: Cajun Boil Bar
Whose mind would you like to read: Chris Kyle
Place where you’d love to travel: Italy
Talent you’d like to have: to be a better public speaker
Favorite school subject: History/Government
Favorite athlete: Matt Stutzman
Favorite team: Cleveland Indians
Something in the world I’d like to change: to fix our broken government system
Favorite high school moment: running for president in AP government
Favorite junk food: Twizzlers
Best thing about high school: Marching band