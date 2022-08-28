springfield-news-sun logo
X

Student of the Week Urbana High School

Lexi Marsh is the Student of the Week from Urbana High School. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Lexi Marsh is the Student of the Week from Urbana High School. CONTRIBUTED

News
11 minutes ago

Name: Lexi Marsh

School: Urbana High School

Grade: 12

Age: 17

Extra-curricular: Marching Band, Concert Band, Pep Band, Archery, and French Club

Claim to fame/honors: I own my own baking business called Lexi’s Sweet Treats

Words you live by: Aim small, miss small

Toughest challenge: living with Alopecia (Autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss)

Biggest influence: Mr. Schelle

School-day rituals: eat breakfast, check my business/social media pages for orders, do Wordle

What’s on your bedroom walls: tons of pictures and travel related items

When I’m bored I like to... read and bake

Favorite movie: Indiana Jones- Temple of Doom

Person who would play you in a movie: Jennifer Lawrence

Favorite TV show: 90 Day Fiancé

Favorite musical artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite book: The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Favorite home-cooked meal: Fettuccine Alfredo

Favorite restaurant: Cajun Boil Bar

Whose mind would you like to read: Chris Kyle

Place where you’d love to travel: Italy

Talent you’d like to have: to be a better public speaker

Favorite school subject: History/Government

Favorite athlete: Matt Stutzman

Favorite team: Cleveland Indians

Something in the world I’d like to change: to fix our broken government system

Favorite high school moment: running for president in AP government

Favorite junk food: Twizzlers

Best thing about high school: Marching band

In Other News
1
Springfield credit union opens new branch on East Leffel Lane
2
Springfield police investigate reports of KKK fliers distributed in...
3
First ‘Chalk the Walk’ to emphasize awareness of drug overdoses
4
Hamilpalooza happening Saturday at Marcum Park
5
Former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee pleads guilty to theft of...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top