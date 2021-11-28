Student of the Week Global Impact STEM Academy

Name: Ava Hess
School: Global Impact STEM Academy
Grade: 12th
Age: 17
Extra-curricular: Musical theatre and 4-H
Words you live by: “Get the dread off.” My great-grandfather would say that when he was apprehensive about something.
Toughest challenge: living with Chronic Migraine.
Biggest influence: my little sister. Every day she makes me want to be the best version of myself I can be, and I learn so much from her.
School-day rituals: I always have the best playlists for my car ride to school. It’s not the same without them!
What’s on your bedroom walls: bird perches. I have them hooked to my walls so my 2 pet birds can hang and play.
When I’m bored I like to... play video games on my Nintendo Switch.
Favorite movie: The Breakfast Club
Person who would play you in a movie: Tina Fey
Favorite TV show: Forensic Files
Favorite musical artist: Beach Bunny
Favorite book: The Little Prince
Favorite home-cooked meal: Cheeseburger Macaroni
Favorite restaurant: Chipotle
Whose mind would you like to read: my mom’s
Place where you’d love to travel: Mackinac Island in Michigan
Talent you’d like to have: tap dancing
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite athlete: Federico Higuain
Favorite team: Columbus Crew
Something in the world I’d like to change: create more youth theatre and fine arts opportunities for communities that do not have access to them
Favorite high school moment: becoming buds with the school janitor. He’s got the best stories.
Favorite junk food: Funyuns
Best thing about high school: using this time to explore who you are and not have to worry about a career. You really get to look into yourself and find what makes you, you.
