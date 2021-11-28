Student of the Week Global Impact STEM Academy

Words you live by: “Get the dread off.” My great-grandfather would say that when he was apprehensive about something.

Toughest challenge: living with Chronic Migraine.

Biggest influence: my little sister. Every day she makes me want to be the best version of myself I can be, and I learn so much from her.

School-day rituals: I always have the best playlists for my car ride to school. It’s not the same without them!

What’s on your bedroom walls: bird perches. I have them hooked to my walls so my 2 pet birds can hang and play.

When I’m bored I like to... play video games on my Nintendo Switch.

Favorite movie: The Breakfast Club

Person who would play you in a movie: Tina Fey

Favorite TV show: Forensic Files

Favorite musical artist: Beach Bunny

Favorite book: The Little Prince

Favorite home-cooked meal: Cheeseburger Macaroni

Favorite restaurant: Chipotle

Whose mind would you like to read: my mom’s

Place where you’d love to travel: Mackinac Island in Michigan

Talent you’d like to have: tap dancing

Favorite school subject: Science

Favorite athlete: Federico Higuain

Favorite team: Columbus Crew

Something in the world I’d like to change: create more youth theatre and fine arts opportunities for communities that do not have access to them

Favorite high school moment: becoming buds with the school janitor. He’s got the best stories.

Favorite junk food: Funyuns

Best thing about high school: using this time to explore who you are and not have to worry about a career. You really get to look into yourself and find what makes you, you.