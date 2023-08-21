BreakingNews
Student allegedly brought gun to Springfield charter school Friday

Credit: Jessica Orozco

An incident at a charter school in which a minor was arrested Friday appears to be related to a report he brought a gun to school.

Officers responded to Springfield Preparatory and Fitness Academy, 1615 Selma Road on Friday morning, where they arrested a 13-year-old.

“One of my students has a gun in his backpack,” an administrator who called police told a dispatcher.

The administrator said in the call that she searched the juvenile’s backpack because he was “acting suspicious” and had gotten into some trouble over the summer, so she wanted to make sure everyone was safe. She said that she locked the backpack containing the gun in her office while the student was in class, unaware that she had found the weapon.

The News-Sun requested an incident report from the Springfield Division of Police for further information. This story will be updated.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

