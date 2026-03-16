Still time to join the Springfield Citizens Police Academy

Program participants will meet officers and learn from leadership like Chief Allison Elliott, detectives SWAT officers and Municipal Court judges and prosecutors.

“The Academy is designed to help residents better understand the day-to-day responsibilities of Police Officers while also providing an opportunity for citizens to share feedback that can help improve the quality of Police services delivered to the Springfield community,” the city said in a media release.

The academy is an educational program and not an accredited law enforcement course, intended to provide “insight into the inner working of the Springfield Police Division” and improve relationships between the division and the community.

Registration for the course closes March 19. Anyone interested can apply or learn more at springfieldohio.gov/citizens-police-academy.