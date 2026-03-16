Still time to join the Springfield Citizens Police Academy

Springfield Police chief Allison Elliott speaks during the Public Safety Forces Day on Friday, May 2, 2025, near the Clark County Public Safety Memorial. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

Springfield Police chief Allison Elliott speaks during the Public Safety Forces Day on Friday, May 2, 2025, near the Clark County Public Safety Memorial. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF
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Applications for the Springfield Police Division’s 10-week Citizen Police Academy are due Thursday.

The academy, which “offers community members an inside look at how the division operates and serves the community,” will run from March 26 through May 28, according to the city. Sessions will be Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. and will cover topics like traffic enforcement, SWAT operations and crime scene investigations.

Program participants will meet officers and learn from leadership like Chief Allison Elliott, detectives SWAT officers and Municipal Court judges and prosecutors.

“The Academy is designed to help residents better understand the day-to-day responsibilities of Police Officers while also providing an opportunity for citizens to share feedback that can help improve the quality of Police services delivered to the Springfield community,” the city said in a media release.

The academy is an educational program and not an accredited law enforcement course, intended to provide “insight into the inner working of the Springfield Police Division” and improve relationships between the division and the community.

Registration for the course closes March 19. Anyone interested can apply or learn more at springfieldohio.gov/citizens-police-academy.

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About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers the city of Springfield and more for the Springfield-News Sun. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University. She previously worked for The Lima News and interned for The Columbus Dispatch. Jessica is a loving mom to two fur babies, Daisy and Jade.