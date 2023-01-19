Springfield’s new finance director ‘truly has a servant’s heart’

“We are confident that Katie will thrive in this role and continue to help us move the city forward, making Springfield an even better place to live, work and play,” Mayor Warren Copeland said in a release. “This is wonderful news for the people of Springfield. Katie truly has a servant’s heart, and we are grateful to have her on our team.”

Eviston joined the city in 2015 as a senior accountant. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in business administration, both from the University of the Cumberlands. She is a member of the Ohio Government Finance Officers Association and the Government Finance Officers Association.

City Commissioner Kevin O’Neill praised Beckdahl for accepting the job as finance director at a time when city finances “were not on solid footing.”

With Beckdahl’s departure, O’Neill noted, the city finances “are in great condition, unlike when you got here.” He also said the city is benefitting from promoting outstanding candidates from within its own ranks to a number of critical positions in recent months.