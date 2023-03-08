Springfield’s historic houses seek volunteer help

Pennsylvania House was built in 1839 in the Federal style. More additions brought the inn up to 7,000 square feet. This large brick structure at 1311 West Main Street was rescued from demolition in 1939 by the Lagonda Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, who still watch over its three beautifully furnished floors, One doesn’t have to be a member of the DAR to volunteer. The DAR would love to have this treasure open for more than just a few hours each week. You can volunteer to help this happen. Fill out the form at https://www.pennsylvaniahousemuseum.info/pages/volunteer .

Located on a quiet residential street at 620 Piqua Place, Gammon House has many stories to tell. In 1850 George Gammon and Sarah Bradley built this one and one-half story Georgian Cottage. George and Sarah ran an important shelter on the Underground Railroad network. Extensive renovations were completed in 2017, and the building now houses displays that begin to tell the stories. There are many plans for the future but more volunteers of all ages are needed to make that happen. According to Dale Henry, volunteers are especially needed for June-teenth. June 10 – 17, 2023.

To ask about volunteering go to https://gammonhouseoh.org/contact/ or leave a message at 937-244-2754.

Hertzler House is the most visible of these historic homes. Anyone who’s driven from Springfield to Dayton on State Route 4 has seen it. Hertzler House is that large illuminated white house on the hill at 936 South Tecumseh Rd. This Pennsylvania-Style Bank House was built in 1854-1855. It stands at the entrance to George Rogers Clark Park and is owned by the Clark County Park District.

Tours of its accurately decorated interior includes portraits of the original owners Daniel and Catherine Hertzler. Many special events are planned inside and in the surrounding yard. Hertzler House is a favorite location for outdoor weddings, prom and senior photos.

Hertzler House curator Kristina Kitchen is looking for volunteers of all ages who want to give tours, or help maintain the house or grounds. Send a message to kristim1998@yahoo.com to inquire about volunteering.

There is one more house that must be mentioned, and that is the famous Westcott House. Training sessions for volunteers are starting soon. See their website at https://www.westcotthouse.org/programs/events to sign up.

All these houses have their own unique ways to tell the stories of Clark County. They are treasures, saved from the wrecking ball, and bull dozers by our neighbors and earlier residents of our county. It is time for another generation to step up and do their part to keep these homes going. Your great grandchildren will thank you.

All house managers have told me that they would be pleased to get more members in their volunteer families. These are excellent places for teens to get community service hours for their resumes and class requirements. Scouts or clubs may also arrange volunteer projects.

Opening these homes for more tours and events will be one more victory over the pandemic.