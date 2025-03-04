Springfield’s Gammon House honored as finalist for Ohio Humanities award

In 2022, the volunteer-led organization received pandemic recovery funding from Ohio Humanities that helped its continued operation and preservation, organization officials said. It features exhibitions and artifacts about the Gammon family and slavery in America and related history, and serves as a gathering place for Springfield’s Black community.

Donors David Descutner and DeLysa Burnier, Ohio Humanities Executive Director Rebecca Brown Asmo, and state legislators from Athens, Columbus, Dayton, Springfield and Toledo gathered this week to celebrate the awardees and finalists “for their outstanding work in the state’s humanities sector and their positive impact on people and communities across Ohio.”

Gammon House board members Dorris Daniel and Gail Grant attended the ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse.

Athens’ Southeast Ohio History Center was also recognized as a finalist for creating immersive storytelling historic markers throughout Athens County.

Ohio Humanities also honored Toledo-based educational media organization Midstory; Dayton artist and educator Willis “Bing” Davis; Late Columbus scholar, historian and longtime Ohio Humanities Speakers’ Bureau member Cathy Nelson; and Columbus educator, historian and author Doreen Uhas Sauer with the inaugural David Descutner and DeLysa Burnier Award for Excellence in the Humanities.

Congressman Mike Carey was recognized as the 2025 Humanities Hero for his leadership as Co-Chair of the Congressional Humanities Caucus.

Awards are made possible by an endowed gift to Ohio Humanities from Athens residents Descutner and Burnier, who have spent their careers at Ohio University.

For more information on this year’s awardees, visit ohiohumanities.org/awards.