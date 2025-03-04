Springfield’s Gammon House honored as finalist for Ohio Humanities award

Ohio Humanities honored and recognized the Gammon House in Springfield as a finalists for the Descutner-Burnier Award. In this photo (left to right) is donor DeLysa Burnier, Ohio Humanities Executive Director Rebecca Brown Asmo, Gammon House board members Dorris Daniel and Gail Grant, and Senator Kyle Koehler. Contributed

Ohio Humanities honored and recognized the Gammon House in Springfield as a finalists for the Descutner-Burnier Award. In this photo (left to right) is donor DeLysa Burnier, Ohio Humanities Executive Director Rebecca Brown Asmo, Gammon House board members Dorris Daniel and Gail Grant, and Senator Kyle Koehler. Contributed
News
By
33 minutes ago
X

Springfield’s Gammon House was recognized as a finalist for Ohio Humanities’ Descutner-Burnier Award.

Built in 1850, the Gammon House is one of only three existing sties in the state that served as a safe house on the Underground Railroad while owned by a free person of color.

In 2022, the volunteer-led organization received pandemic recovery funding from Ohio Humanities that helped its continued operation and preservation, organization officials said. It features exhibitions and artifacts about the Gammon family and slavery in America and related history, and serves as a gathering place for Springfield’s Black community.

ExploreTimeless beauty: Two decades of creative process and tradition at Miami Valley Pottery

Donors David Descutner and DeLysa Burnier, Ohio Humanities Executive Director Rebecca Brown Asmo, and state legislators from Athens, Columbus, Dayton, Springfield and Toledo gathered this week to celebrate the awardees and finalists “for their outstanding work in the state’s humanities sector and their positive impact on people and communities across Ohio.”

Gammon House board members Dorris Daniel and Gail Grant attended the ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse.

Ohio Humanities honored and recognized the Gammon House in Springfield as a finalists for the Descutner-Burnier Award. In this photo is Gammon House board members Dorris Daniel (left) and Gail Grant (right) pictured with State Senator Kyle Koehler (center). Contributed

icon to expand image

Athens’ Southeast Ohio History Center was also recognized as a finalist for creating immersive storytelling historic markers throughout Athens County.

Ohio Humanities also honored Toledo-based educational media organization Midstory; Dayton artist and educator Willis “Bing” Davis; Late Columbus scholar, historian and longtime Ohio Humanities Speakers’ Bureau member Cathy Nelson; and Columbus educator, historian and author Doreen Uhas Sauer with the inaugural David Descutner and DeLysa Burnier Award for Excellence in the Humanities.

Explore‘I got sucked in’: Gov. Walz regrets focus on false claim of Springfield Haitians eating pets in campaign

Congressman Mike Carey was recognized as the 2025 Humanities Hero for his leadership as Co-Chair of the Congressional Humanities Caucus.

Awards are made possible by an endowed gift to Ohio Humanities from Athens residents Descutner and Burnier, who have spent their careers at Ohio University.

For more information on this year’s awardees, visit ohiohumanities.org/awards.

In Other News
1
Clark State, nonprofit team up to offer military spouses free IT...
2
Ohio lawmakers: Property tax reform means school funding reform
3
Springfield grads to be honored during annual Alumni of Distinction...
4
At city commission: Springfield residents react to end of TPS for...
5
Workshop trains adults to provide ‘youth mental health first-aid

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over six years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.