Springfield’s Fulton Elementary students come together before Thanksgiving holiday

Each year, Fulton Elementary School holds the "Longest Table" event, where all 400-plus students sit to eat a traditional Thanksgiving meal together. Contributed

1 hour ago
Each year, Fulton Elementary School in Springfield holds the “Longest Table” event, where all 400-plus students sit to eat a traditional Thanksgiving meal together, a tradition that’s grown to become a staff favorite of “shared space, shared meals and a little intention,” according to a press release.

“From the youngest kindergarten student to the eldest sixth grader, there’s room for everyone at Fulton’s ‘Longest Table,’” according to Jenna Leinasars, communications specialist.

The students sit around the gym to eat turkey, mashed potatoes and rolls, atop their coloring page place mats that display the message “Happy Thanksgiving,” while sharing a moment of thankfulness before the holiday break. Staff also play upbeat music and games with the students after they finish their meal.

“If just for an hour, it’s one of the few times during the school year that students are all in one place together, demonstrating the true meaning of the approaching holiday season,” Leinasars said.

This idea came from Principal Deborah Howard after a previous experience she had while working in Dayton.

Although bringing this many students together may sound like a recipe for disaster, Leinasars said the team “executes it seamlessly.”

