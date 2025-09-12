Springfield’s Dunkin’ to celebrate grand reopening next month

The celebration will include the ribbon cutting with Springfield officials at 10 a.m., including a check presentation to Second Harvest Food Bank, spinning the prize wheel for a chance to win Dunkin’ swag, and a chance to meet “Sprinkles” the Donut mascot for photo opportunities.

“This is more than just a celebration — it’s a thank-you to the Springfield community that runs on Dunkin’ every day," a spokesperson said.

Dunkin’, which opened in 2015, has been closed for six weeks to be updated with NextGen Branding, according to a spokesperson from the Gilligan Company who owns the Springfield Dunkin’ location.

In 2018, Inspire Brands, the parent company of Dunkin’, revamped the branding, dropping the “Donuts,” and created the NextGen Branding for the coffee locations. NextGen includes:

A modern design with openness, colors and materials to “help create an approachable, positive and energetic environment,” including a front-facing bakery case. Dunkin’ on Demand with a dedicated mobile order pick-up area so those who order ahead on the app can get in and out of the restaurant faster, and guests can track the status of their mobile order for in-store pick-up via a digital order status board. Premium pours of signature iced beverages from a TAP’s system, including the introduction of Nitro (cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen for a bold taste with a smooth and creamy texture). Increased energy efficiency to meet DD Green Achievement by using sustainable and efficient elements such as LED lighting, high-efficiency mechanical equipment and low-flow faucets. For more information, visit the Facebook event page at https://shorturl.at/38RQc.