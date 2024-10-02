Springfield’s Champion GSE firm bought; job growth expected, new plant possible

Champion’s team currently has 60 people, and Laurence Choux, communication director for Dedienne, said Dedienne plans to hire 60 to 80 more people over the next three years.

“Our expertise in the defense market, combined with Dedienne Aerospace’s global reach and innovative approach to maintenance equipment, creates strong synergies that will benefit our customers,” said Dimitri Gianakapoulos, CEO and former owner of The Champion GSE. “Over the past few months, I have become confident that Dedienne Aerospace is the ideal choice to carry on The Champion GSE’s legacy. With its human-centered leadership and dynamic vision for the future, Dedienne will provide the industrial strength needed to enhance production capabilities and ensure sustained growth for years to come.”

Choux said Champion GSE will remain at its current location at 400 Harrison St. in Springfield for now, but the company is thinking about moving to a larger plant in Springfield in the future.

“This acquisition is a strategic move to better serve our American customers by providing them with a broader range of innovative equipment for both the civil and defense markets,” said Cédric Barbe, Dedienne Aerospace chairman. “The Champion GSE’s proven capabilities, particularly in the defense sector, complement our own, enabling us to deliver greater value to our customers and to explore new avenues for growth.”

Dedienne would not reveal existing revenue figures but said they hoped to see revenue growth of 300% by 2028.

As part of this acquisition, Dedienne is implementing an investment plan to modernize and expand The Champion GSE’s industrial capabilities, and developing products such as containers and engine stands. With the first machines scheduled to be operational by early 2025, these investments will double Champion’s production capacity, the company said.

Dedienne is working to strengthen its industry presence in the U.S., while also expanding its product and technology offerings for the aerospace, defense and energy sectors.

This operation supports the deployment of industrial infrastructure at the Saint-Juéry site in France. The two facilities will be twin plants, according to Dedienne, with one serving Original Equipment Manufacturers in the American market and the other serving OEMs in the European market.

The Champion Company was established in Springfield in 1878, according to the company.