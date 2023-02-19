Springfield working to remove lead water pipes

He explained that, “because we’re taking this on the way we are, we’ve been able to secure favorable financing, some at 0% interest, some at principle forgiveness. This project was slated anyway, so being able to secure this money is a big deal.”

Moore said money is available for this type of work.

“We want to demonstrate we are capable of taking on a project of this scale,” he said.

City Commissioner David Estrop expressed gratitude to Moore for finding financial opportunities to help defray the cost while addressing the potential health hazards posed by lead pipes.

Information on how to self-identify a risk for lead exposure is available from the City Service Department, and additional information is available online at www.springfieldohio.gov/identify-water-service-pipe.

The greatest risk posed by exposure to lead in water is to infants, young children and pregnant women. Anyone concerned about possible lead contamination of their water can also contact the Clark County Combined Health District, which offers lead screenings for those at risk. The health department is available by calling 937-390-5600.