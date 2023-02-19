Springfield working to remove lead water pipes

While Springfield city water meets safety standards, the City Service Department is taking on the job of replacing water pipes that may contain lead.
“It’s always important when we talk about water to remind citizens that, thankfully, Springfield water meets all safety measures,” City Service Director Chris Moore said. “Yes, there are lead pipe surfaces, but as a community we do not have lead content problems with our water.”
Of 25,000 pipes in the city, 600 are known to contain lead. No records exist for 13,000 pipes, so the City Service Department is assuming they may contain lead and plans to replace them.
The first project will involve the replacement of water pipes from the water main right up to the house for an estimated 170 residences on South Fountain Avenue from Monroe to John Street. Moore told Springfield City Commission about the efforts in a meeting Tuesday night.
“This is our first venture working with contractor and property owner to replace pipes all the way to the house. It will be a full lead removal, all the way to the house,” Moore told city officials.
He explained that, “because we’re taking this on the way we are, we’ve been able to secure favorable financing, some at 0% interest, some at principle forgiveness. This project was slated anyway, so being able to secure this money is a big deal.”
Moore said money is available for this type of work.
“We want to demonstrate we are capable of taking on a project of this scale,” he said.
City Commissioner David Estrop expressed gratitude to Moore for finding financial opportunities to help defray the cost while addressing the potential health hazards posed by lead pipes.
Information on how to self-identify a risk for lead exposure is available from the City Service Department, and additional information is available online at www.springfieldohio.gov/identify-water-service-pipe.
The greatest risk posed by exposure to lead in water is to infants, young children and pregnant women. Anyone concerned about possible lead contamination of their water can also contact the Clark County Combined Health District, which offers lead screenings for those at risk. The health department is available by calling 937-390-5600.
