Springfield utility rates to increase in January

These rate increases were approved in 2024 and started Jan. 1, 2025. At the time, city Finance Director Katie Eviston said the city had seen water treatment costs increase more than $1 million annually since 2021.

The city also launched a new utility billing system, SpryEngage, which goes into effect Monday. With the system, customers can view account information, access bills, make online payments, make automatic payments, receive digital bills, update contact information and manage multiple accounts in one place. To access the portal, visit myaccount.springfieldohio.gov/. All customers will receive a new utility account number.

The city on Tuesday discussed a change order to SpryPoint Services, which manages the software, to increase the contract amount to a total of up to about $1.2 million. The Springfield City Commission is expected to approve the change order at its next meeting.

Electric bills also increased in June, with the average household seeing about an $18 monthly impact.