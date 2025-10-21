Springfield teen on dirt bike hit by car dead of injuries

Christopher Oliver, 20, was re-indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, failure to stop after an accident and obstructing official business Monday. The new charges reflect the fact that the teen died, said Clark County Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Miller.

He was previously indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and two counts of failure to stop after an accident for the crash. The new indictment will replace the prior one, Miller said.

The crash, which happened around 4 p.m. Sept. 21 in the area of North Florence Street and Lagonda Avenue in Springfield, occurred after the teen, who was driving a dirt bike on the sidewalk, attempted to enter the roadway and did not yield to a gold Toyota Camry. The Toyota struck and seriously injured the teen. The driver of the Toyota fled the scene, although not at fault in the initial crash, according to a press release from the Springfield Police Division.

Oliver is believed to have attempted to fix the damage, according to a witness, before driving through the scene of the crash once again. Michelle Flynn also faces charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing official business, being accused of helping Oliver in his attempts to conceal the vehicle after the crash.

The victim suffered multiple skull and facial fractures and significant swelling and bruising, according to court records. He was breathing mostly with a ventilator and may have had a serious brain injury, according to court records.

Thompson is survived by his parents, a 6-month-old son, stepmother, stepfather, two sisters and two grandparents, according to his obituary.

He enjoyed riding dirt bikes and go-carts or “any activity that involved the roar of a motor,” according to his obituary.