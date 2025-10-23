Springfield students honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month, celebrate survivors

Laurie Hammontree, who is celebrating five years of being cancer-free, led the walk and gave hugs to students as they paraded by. Her “story is one that other women can learn from” because with no family history, she said she was shocked when her first mammogram showed indications of breast cancer.

“I had an enormous support team from school to my second job and my family,” she said about her cancer journey. “When I say I have the best, I really mean it.”

Lagonda students and staff also decorated Hammontree’s hallway with pink ribbon decorations.

“The students at Lagonda know Ms. Hammontree on a more personal level because they can celebrate her triumph over cancer alongside her,” Leinasars said. “It also brings to life the idea of overcoming obstacles, which is such an invaluable lesson for children.”

This is not the first time schools in the district have done something to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month, according to Leinasars.

Fulton Elementary did a “Pink Out” day this week as well, Springfield High and Middle School volleyball teams had pink out games where they wore pink and honored several women who are survivors of breast cancer, and Hayward Middle School also did a “Pink Out” earlier this month.

Leinasars said breast cancer has affected several women, staff or family members, connected to the district.

“Allowing students to be a part of the awareness creates deeper connections,” she said.

That could be connections between students whose families members may have had breast cancer or between students and staff, she said.

“Creating awareness opportunities for students broadens their world view,” Leinasars said. “It’s important for kids to know that the world is bigger than their immediate circle, and everyone has their own personal challenges.”