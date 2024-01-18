Springfield Soup Kitchen open again as emergency warming center amid snowstorm

Stegner said many people have been staying outside or in abandoned homes with no heat.

The Extreme Cold Weather Shelter hosted at the Salvation Army, 14 S. Plum St., closed Thursday morning as temperatures rose, and organizers plan to reopen it Saturday at 4 p.m. through Monday morning as temperatures plummet again.

Sporadic snow is expected today before 3 p.m. and more now is expected after 2 a.m. Friday. A wind chill of minus 7 is forecast for Friday, along with heavier snow throughout the day.

The city last week announced a partnership between the Nehemiah Foundation Faith Community Crisis Response Team, Salvation Army, Sheltered Inc. and Homefull, plus the Community Development Department of the city of Springfield, to offer shelter to people experiencing homelessness during the extreme cold.

Traditional shelters will remain in operation.

Those seeking assistance should contact the Community Emergency Shelter Access Point offered by Sheltered Inc. Intake at 440 W. High St. or at 937-521-1071. Calls received after hours will be connected to on-call staff for assistance.

The shelters are:

• Norm’s Place, for single women, and women and families;

• Hartley House, for single men;

• Homefull at the EI, for non-congregate emergency homeless shelter services for families, and for additional beds in a congregate setting for adults in need of night shelter. Homefull at the El appears to be the new name for the shelter at the former Executive Inn, 325 W. Columbia St.