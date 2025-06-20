Springfield shooting: Two people injured just south of Wittenberg

Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Friday afternoon on a street between Wittenberg University and the Springfield Museum of Art, north of downtown.

Springfield Police Division officers responded to the 500 block of Park Place, a one-block side street off of West College and North Wittenberg avenues, for “some sort of dispute,” between noon and 1 p.m., Chief Allison Elliott said. Upon arrival, police found two people shot.