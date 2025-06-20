Springfield shooting: Two people injured just south of Wittenberg

Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Friday afternoon on a street between Wittenberg University and the Springfield Museum of Art, north of downtown.
Springfield Police Division officers responded to the 500 block of Park Place, a one-block side street off of West College and North Wittenberg avenues, for “some sort of dispute,” between noon and 1 p.m., Chief Allison Elliott said. Upon arrival, police found two people shot.
One person was transported to Mercy Health - Springfield and the other was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Elliott said. Their conditions are unknown.
No one has been arrested in the case as of early Friday afternoon. Elliott asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Springfield Police Division. Tips can be provided to 937-324-7685.
