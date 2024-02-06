Springfield schools, Wittenberg celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day

The Springfield City School District and Wittenberg University partnered to celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) for the third year in a row.

As a way to bring new athletic opportunities to young women, 150 girls from the district’s 10 elementary schools took a field trip to the university to “try their hands” at various sports including soccer, lacrosse, softball, basketball and volleyball, while being mentored by student-athletes and coaches.