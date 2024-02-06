Springfield schools, Wittenberg celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day

The Springfield City School District and Wittenberg University partnered to celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) for the third year in a row.

As a way to bring new athletic opportunities to young women, 150 girls from the district’s 10 elementary schools took a field trip to the university to “try their hands” at various sports including soccer, lacrosse, softball, basketball and volleyball, while being mentored by student-athletes and coaches.

NGWSD began in 1987 as a way to recognize women’s sports by uniting premier organizations and elite women athletes to bring national attention to the promise of girls and women in atheltics, according to the Women’s Sports Foundation.

The day has since evolved into an event to acknowledge the accomplishments of girls and women in sports, the positive influence of sports participation and the continuing struggle for equality for women in sports.

NGWSD is officially recognized on Feb. 7.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

