Springfield schools names new Roosevelt Middle principal

Ashley Lemen. Contributed

The Springfield City School District has named its new principal of Roosevelt Middle School who has more than 20 years of experience with the district.

Ashley Lemen will step into her new role Aug. 1, following long-time principal Monte Brigham, who recently retired after 26 years.

Lemen said her biggest goal right now is to connect with students, families and staff, and take time to listen and learn.

“I want to build on the great things already happening at Roosevelt and work together to keep moving forward. My vision is to empower students to be leaders, keep communication open and honest and build a school culture that feels like family — positive, supportive and full of pride," she said.

Lemen, a former Roosevelt student, has more than 20 years of experience working in the district, most recently as the assistant principal at Schaefer Middle School.

“She will leverage her vast and varied experience in leadership to complement the strengths and needs of Roosevelt’s community,” said Heidi Shanor, director of educational leadership.

