Springfield school superintendent says report card is ‘reflection of growth, resilience, commitment’

Springfield’s report card this year showed improvement on nine of those markers and decline on only two, representing the highest achievement for Springfield since the state introduced the star system.

“This rating represents a .5-star improvement and underscores the resilience of students, staff and families who continue to achieve progress despite significant barriers," said Superintendent Bob Hill.

Springfield’s performance index score increased to 54.8% from 53.3% last year, gap closing rose to 23.9% from 17.9%, graduation rate rose to 87.6% from 84.6%, and the four-year graduation rate rose to 88.8% from 80.6%.

They scored a 2 each in categories of achievement, gap closing, progress and graduation, and a 1 in early literacy, all the same as last school year. However, they scored 3 stars in the college-career ready category, which did not have a star rating reported last year, and increased that component to 63% compared to 43% last year. Hill highlighted the district’s growth in the progress component, saying four of the 17 buildings earned four stars and seven achieved three stars, as well as the drop in chronic absenteeism to 39% from 57.7% last year.

“These data points indicate that Springfield students are making meaningful gains, even as the district continues to serve one of the most economically disadvantaged populations in the state,” Hill said. “While ratings provide only one measure, we are encouraged by these signs of progress...Springfield students and teachers are demonstrating determination and persistence every day.”

The two areas where the district’s scores decreased were in categories of early literacy, which decreased to 53.1% from 57.1%, and five-year graduation, which decreased to 85.7% from 90.7%.

Hill said district students are also impacted by various learning obstacles such as language-learning, poverty and external disruptions. The district serves more than 1,000 English learners and more than 400 students who are experiencing homelessness. Furthermore, the entire district had to contend with being in the national spotlight in the past year

“Poverty is a proven driver of academic challenges, but Springfield students are breaking through barriers with the support of dedicated educators, families and community partners,” he said.

“Beyond poverty, this past year brought additional challenges tied to the presidential election cycle. As national tensions spilled into local communities, Springfield schools experienced disruptions requiring focus on student safety and stability. Despite these circumstances, classrooms remained places of resilience and growth.”

District priorities moving forward include doubling down on early reading assessments, interventions and increasing teacher collaboration time; strengthening outreach and partnerships to continue to reduce chronic absenteeism; increasing career readiness opportunities; and expanding access to mental health services and support to address non-academic barriers.

“The community should be proud of how far our students have come despite the barriers our families face,” Hill said. “We remain committed to building on this momentum.”