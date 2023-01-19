springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield police warn of spike in storage unit thefts

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
19 minutes ago

The Springfield Police Division is warning city residents about storage unit security after more than 30 storage unit break-ins were reported locally over several days.

Police advise that people who use storage units in the city take several precautions, including not storing rare or collectable items or anything of high value in a storage unit.

Police also recommend using a high-quality lock on a storage unit and installing wireless cameras inside the unit.

The police division asks that anyone with information on any storage unit break-ins contact officers at 937-328-3430.

ExploreColumbus woman charged federally in kidnapping of twin infant boys

Storage unit break-ins have been infrequent outside of the city. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has only responded to one report of a storage unit break-in in the last month. It occurred in Park Layne, according to the sheriff’s office.

In Other News
1
One play changes game for Sam Hubbard Foundation: $30K raised since...
2
Springfield’s new finance director ‘truly has a servant’s heart’
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Springfield rental property owners face new rules for health, safety of...

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top