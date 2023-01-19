Springfield police warn of spike in storage unit thefts

The Springfield Police Division is warning city residents about storage unit security after more than 30 storage unit break-ins were reported locally over several days.
Police advise that people who use storage units in the city take several precautions, including not storing rare or collectable items or anything of high value in a storage unit.
Police also recommend using a high-quality lock on a storage unit and installing wireless cameras inside the unit.
The police division asks that anyone with information on any storage unit break-ins contact officers at 937-328-3430.
Storage unit break-ins have been infrequent outside of the city. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has only responded to one report of a storage unit break-in in the last month. It occurred in Park Layne, according to the sheriff’s office.
