Springfield police investigating crash involving teen cyclist

Springfield police are investigating an incident involving a vehicle reportedly striking a 16-year-old cyclist who is in critical condition after the accident.
Springfield Police Division officers and Springfield Fire Rescue Division paramedics responded just before 6 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of East Home Road and North Belmont Avenue after receiving a report of a vehicle striking a bicyclist.
Upon arrival, responders found a 16-year-old male who had been riding a bicycle when he was struck by an SUV, according to police. The teen was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where he was last reported to be in critical condition.
The driver of the SUV remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
