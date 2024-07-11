Springfield police investigate downtown shooting involving teen

Credit: Nick Graham

6 hours ago
Police are investigating after a teen was shot in downtown Springfield on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to Springfield Regional Medical Center after staff advised they had a 15-year-old gunshot victim, according to the police report.

When Springfield Police Division officers arrived, they found the victim with two gunshot wounds to his legs.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near the Clark County Juvenile Court, 101 E. Columbia St., the police report stated.

Other details surrounding the incident were not released, and city officials called it an active investigation.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

