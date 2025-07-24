Springfield police officer fires weapon during pursuit of stolen vehicle

The multijurisdictional pursuit began just before 1:40 a.m. Thursday as the Clark County Sheriff’s Office was engaged in a high-speed vehicle pursuit of a reported stolen vehicle on Interstate 70, according to the Springfield Police Division. The suspect vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

As the suspect vehicle approached and exited to Ohio 72, the Ohio State Highway Patrol became involved and assisted in the vehicle pursuit, police said.

The pursuit then entered the city of Springfield limits, where Springfield police officers were alerted and responded to assist in the coordinated pursuit effort.

Officers positioned themselves ahead of the pursuit and deployed stop sticks in an attempt to disable the stolen vehicle at the intersection of East John Street and Clifton Avenue.

Explore Man arrested in Springfield fatal domestic shooting

During the course of the incident, a Springfield officer discharged their firearm at the suspect vehicle, according to police.

The suspect vehicle continued to flee and was pursued through the city by law enforcement.

The suspect vehicle struck a parked car while making a turn. The suspect vehicle continued a short distance before coming to a stop in the area of Southern Parkway and Singer Street.

At that point, two individuals fled on foot from the stolen vehicle. A third individual, a male juvenile in the backseat, was apprehended from inside the vehicle, police said.

The other two fleeing individuals, which include the driver and another passenger, were not located and remain at large at this time.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Springfield Police Division is asking the public and anyone who may have witnessed or has knowledge of the incident to contact the Springfield Police Division at (937) 324-7716.

Explore Springfield man gets 4 years for injury shooting last summer

As with officer-involved shootings, the Springfield Police Division is following established protocol. An internal review has been initiated, and the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the review.

The Springfield Police Division remains committed to transparency, accountability and public trust, the division said. The division will provide updates as the investigation and review continue and also as more information becomes available.