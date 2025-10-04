Springfield nutrition, wellness company expands after ‘significant growth’

“This expansion is vital because every area of our business is experiencing exponential growth,” said co-owners and founders Lindsey and Molly Duncan in a statement. “Additional space is essential to support our expanding operations. Most importantly, the new facilities will allow us to carry forward our vision and mission: helping people across our state and nation find their way to optimal health and wellness.”

The company opened in Springfield in May 2021 after moving into its original location at the Bushnell Building with a “clear purpose to help people achieve lasting health and wellness,” according to the Duncans.

“The company was also born from a personal tragedy, transformed into a meaningful mission to serve humanity and bring hope through all forms of wellness,” Lindsey Duncan said.

Since then, the business has “experienced significant growth” and led to the addition of a new state-of-the-art facility to support its “rapidly growing supplement and skincare divisions.”

It will include a corporate office serving as the hub for administrative and leadership functions; a current 2,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for core product production; a 2,000-square-foot distribution and fulfillment center to handle logistics, packaging and shipping; and a new 8,200-square-foot expanded manufacturing facility that features individualized rooms for specific product categories such as powders, capsules, liquids, gummies and food products. This facility will also house a state-of-the-art lab, clean room, additional office space and conference room.

“The expansion provides significantly more space across all areas of the business, with a focus on raw material storage and research and development. It also adds a much larger manufacturing footprint, complete with a high-tech gummy manufacturing line and an advanced liquid manufacturing line,” Lindsey Duncan said.

All-In Nutritionals offers six categories of wellness solutions, including over 100 branded products that range from nutritional supplements, performance products and skincare. It supports supplemental companies and others with label production, nutritional and lifestyle coaching, shipping and distribution services, in-house testing and research and development to create formulas for customers.