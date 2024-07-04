Springfield News-Sun coverage of Haitian community wins journalism award

The Springfield News-Sun’s coverage of the Haitian community won an award in the Ohio Society of Professional Journalists’ Ohio’s Best Journalism Contest.
The newspaper won a second-place finish for the category Best Public Service/Social Issues Reporting with submissions by reporters Lynn Hulsey and Jessica Orozco.
The entry was submitted through the Dayton Daily News and competed with the largest papers in the contest sponsored by the Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus SPJ chapters statewide.
Following are the three articles of the winning submission.
>>Haitian immigrants in Springfield face complex immigration system and log delays
>>Springfield schools face influx of non-English speaking students
>>Local nonprofit that assists Haitian immigrants dispels myths, urges compassion
