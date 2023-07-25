Springfield Navy veteran takes flight at age 100

Don Muncy didn’t reach the age of 100 by keeping his feet on the ground. His head and the rest of his body have been in the clouds, or near them, in aircraft or guiding them through, for much of his life.

The U.S. Navy veteran who served in World War II and the Korean War continued his love of aviation Tuesday by taking a 15-minute flight on a restored 1942 Boeing Stearman biplane at Grimes Field Airport in Urbana for the Springfield Masonic Community’s annual outing with Dream Flights, a nonprofit dedicated to giving back to veterans.

Muncy was also honored by being Dream Flights’ 6,000th flight at the event. This came on the heels of his recognition in the Ford Oval of Honor, a celebration of veterans and their service at the National Museum of the United States Air Force last week.

Clad in his U.S. Navy shirt and hat and accompanied by daughter Diana Glasgow, who was celebrating her birthday, Muncy donned a Dream Flights shirt and climbed aboard the biplane, giving him a respite of sorts from a never-ending series of photos and video, interviews and handshaking with the many people attending.

“OK, we’re leavin’ now,” he said, jokingly posing with a large group, eager for the flight.

He didn’t understand the fuss about himself, which included a post-flight interview with a national news outlet, but soaked up the atmosphere.

“I’ve been interested in aviation almost since it started,” he said. “I made model planes during the Depression and I started flying in 1940. The opportunities were always present.”

Muncy grew up in Springfield and graduated from Springfield High. When World War II began, Muncy was asked if he wanted to learn and was sent to flight school, working with flying boat seaplanes.

Following his service, he worked in air traffic control and other businesses for years. He currently spends his days at the Springfield Masonic Community campus teaching painting and doing artwork.

Although she never piloted and was glad to let him do the flying, Glasgow has fond memories of flights with her dad and was excited to be with him for the big day.

“He’s a remarkable person to do all he’s done with just a high school education. He’s a go-getter, always active,” she said. “He helps keep me going. This is a birthday I won’t forget.”

Darryl Fisher, Dream Flights founder, president and a pilot, said although they do these all over the country and each is noteworthy, this stood out.

“We wanted number 6,000 to be special by honoring a World War II veteran, and for what Don has done, he’s a good choice,” Fisher said. “We’re here to thank our senior veterans for what they’ve done for us.”

Fisher likes Ohio, recently spent time at the Dayton Air Show and calls his work on this humbling.

Other Springfield Masonic Community residents taking flights Tuesday included 90-year-old Korean War veteran Dale King, age 90, as well as Vietnam veterans and others.

Muncy said he doesn’t have an answer for his longevity, just enjoying what keeps him active. For his upcoming 101st birthday in October, Muncy said he’d willingly swap the skies for the seas.

“I’d like to go on a cruise around the world. Do they have those?”