Springfield native opens recruitment office’s Midwest headquarters

A Springfield native has opened a Midwest office headquarters for a New York-based company that performs staffing and executive searches.
Cindy Anderson, is vice president of the Midwest region of The Bachrach Group (TBG).
Officials said in a release the move comes as a result of the company’s growth and potential in the region.
Anderson joined TBG in 2016, and she leads more than 16 team members across the Midwest, now from the Springfield office in the Kissell Center at 30 Warder St. She and one intern typically work in the office here, while two other recruiters for the office work remotely from their Springfield and Englewood residences.
Anderson’s family moved to Springfield in the 1970s to pastor a church, and she graduated from Shawnee High School in 1979.
“I’ve stayed in the Springfield area except for two short stints away,” she said, noting brief time living in Austin and Waycross, Georgia.
She now lives in the Northwestern Local School District.
TBG offers staffing solutions for organizations of all sizes, and the Midwest team focuses on staffing for executive leadership, engineering, construction, real estate, technology, corporate services, human resources, and accounting and finance, according to the release.
Anderson said: “It’s great to bring the strength of a national search firm to my hometown of Springfield. I’m excited about rekindling local connections that have always supported recruiting and staffing professionals, and being a part of a great community that continues to strive for growth and economic development.”