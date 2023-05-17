Springfield native opens recruitment office’s Midwest headquarters

“I’ve stayed in the Springfield area except for two short stints away,” she said, noting brief time living in Austin and Waycross, Georgia.

She now lives in the Northwestern Local School District.

TBG offers staffing solutions for organizations of all sizes, and the Midwest team focuses on staffing for executive leadership, engineering, construction, real estate, technology, corporate services, human resources, and accounting and finance, according to the release.

Anderson said: “It’s great to bring the strength of a national search firm to my hometown of Springfield. I’m excited about rekindling local connections that have always supported recruiting and staffing professionals, and being a part of a great community that continues to strive for growth and economic development.”