Springfield NAACP investigating discrimination accusations at Gabe’s distribution

“I’ve spoke to management about the discrimination going on there at Gabe’s and a couple of years ago they were supposed to straighten it out,” Williams said.

But more recently, Williams said she has had difficulties speaking with management. She planned to speak to them Friday.

Gabriel Brothers Inc. — the discount retail chain also known as Gabe’s — employs more than 200 people. It opened a distribution center in Springfield two years ago.

The facility is larger than the company’s five other distribution centers combined, and it’s the largest building located within Springfield’s corporate boundaries. The 870,000 square-foot facility contains nearly six miles of conveyor belts and was made with 32,000 cubic yards of concrete and 33,000 tons of asphalt.

Representatives for Gabe’s Distribution Center did not return requests for comment.