Springfield NAACP investigating discrimination accusations at Gabe’s distribution

Gabe's invited the public into their new distribution center in Clark County Tuesday, April 4, 2023 for a ribbon cuttng ceremony to celebrate the opening of the over 800 thousand square foot facility. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
32 minutes ago
The Springfield NAACP is investigating claims of discrimination and mistreatment at Gabe’s Distribution Center.

The NAACP has received complaints “for years” about the distribution center, 1801 Prime Parkway, and is currently investigating more recent reports. No conclusions have yet been reached, President Denise Williams said.

“I’ve spoke to management about the discrimination going on there at Gabe’s and a couple of years ago they were supposed to straighten it out,” Williams said.

But more recently, Williams said she has had difficulties speaking with management. She planned to speak to them Friday.

Gabriel Brothers Inc. — the discount retail chain also known as Gabe’s — employs more than 200 people. It opened a distribution center in Springfield two years ago.

The facility is larger than the company’s five other distribution centers combined, and it’s the largest building located within Springfield’s corporate boundaries. The 870,000 square-foot facility contains nearly six miles of conveyor belts and was made with 32,000 cubic yards of concrete and 33,000 tons of asphalt.

Representatives for Gabe’s Distribution Center did not return requests for comment.

