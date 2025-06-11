Springfield NAACP: Gabe’s employees sent home amid discrimination allegations

“This is awful, to leave these employees without some information about their job, leaving them hanging without knowing how they’re going to eat the next day,” Williams said. “I’m calling on [the] corporate office right now to reach out to me.”

Williams spoke Tuesday night with five to seven employees and expects specific details to come later. She said employees who were sent home were given no timeline or information regarding their paychecks.

Multiple employees, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of losing their jobs, told the News-Sun that they faced harassment and discrimination, often on the basis of race, at work.

Representatives for Gabe’s Distribution Center did not return multiple requests for comment. A receptionist answered the phone Wednesday morning and transferred this reporter to a voicemail inbox.

Gabriel Brothers Inc. — the discount retail chain also known as Gabe’s — employs more than 200 people at a distribution center it opened in Springfield two years ago in the Prime Ohio development at I-70 and Ohio 41.

The facility is larger than the company’s five other distribution centers combined, and it’s the largest building located within Springfield’s corporate boundaries. The 870,000 square-foot facility contains nearly six miles of conveyor belts and was made with 32,000 cubic yards of concrete and 33,000 tons of asphalt.