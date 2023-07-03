Springfield middle school students appear in movie theater PSAs this summer

Several students from Springfield City middle schools will appear in public service announcements (PSAs) this summer at a local movie theater.

The students from Roosevelt and Schaefer middle schools will appear in the PSAs, which focus on disconnecting from technology and rebuilding family connections. The PSAs will run at UEC Theatres in Springfield before each film through August.

Superintendent Bob Hill said he’s sure students will remember this project for years to come.

“This is a great example of our students’ learning coming to life,” he said. “These student groups have taken a challenging topic, like the effects of how much time we truly spend on our cellphones, and brought it to the forefront of movie audiences’ thoughts in a dynamic way.”

The two projects were a collaboration between the district, WellSpring, which offers counseling and programs for individuals and families in Springfield, Urbana and Bellefontaine, and Clark County Partners of Prevention, which aims to reduce youth substance use by promoting positive activities for kids.

In addition to being shown at the movie theater, the PSAs were also shown at this year’s “Be the Change Youth Summit” at Wittenberg University, where students from several schools in the county shared how they were promoting community change through various projects.

To watch both PSAs, visit the Springfield City School District (Ohio) on YouTube to watch “Grow Love Unplugged” and “Connection Selection”.