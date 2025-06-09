Springfield Mercy Health pharmacy extending hours later this month

“We know that pharmacy access is a critical part of keeping our community healthy,” said Ginger Schworm Berrie, director of retail pharmacy. “This isn’t just about longer hours. It’s about being there for our neighbors when they need us most.”

The extended hours, which begin June 23, are intended to give the community “more flexibility to pick up prescriptions and consult with trusted pharmacy staff.”

The pharmacy also offers a Meds to Beds service, where certified pharmacy technicians deliver prescriptions directly to hospital patients’ bedsides before they are discharged to go home.

“Studies have shown Meds to Beds programs help improve medication adherence, reduce potential errors, and support a smoother transition from hospital to home,” the hospital said. “It’s one more way Mercy Health and Harness Health are ensuring care doesn’t stop at discharge.”

Harness Health Pharmacy is open to the public and accepts most major insurance plans. It can be reached at 937-523-6000 or more information can be found by visiting mercy.com.

Springfield has seen the closure of several local pharmacies recently, including Carson’s Northridge Pharmacy in May and Madison Avenue Pharmacy in November. These closures have in large part been attributed to failed efforts to regulate Pharmacy Benefit Managers.

PBMs are middlemen that work with health insurers, large employers and other payers to manage prescription drug benefits. Proposed regulations on that role failed in last year’s Ohio General Assembly and new guidelines were recently proposed in the state budget bill.