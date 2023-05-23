Springfield Memorial Day parade tradition attracts 1,700 participants and crowd of spectators

Stewart said it’s a “great honor” to continue the tradition of this parade and serve in a role his father handled for many years. His father died in 2021, and Stewart helped him before taking over about six years ago.

“With his passing a few years ago, this is always a time of year that I remember him the most and I am thankful for those memories,” he said. “I have always said that I was never brave enough to join the Armed Forces and being able to do this is my way of saying thanks to everyone so much braver than I have ever been.”

The grand marshal this year is Cathy Wood, director of the Veterans Service Commission.

This year will mark the return of the Kenton Ridge High School band to the parade after not attending the last few years. They will kick off the event, leading the military through the route. There will also be no Shriners this year, but they look forward to being back next year, Stewart said.

In regard to the parade, Stewart thanked Dale Henry, Clark County Veterans Council president, for “trusting him” to continue to organize and run the parade; Matt Carl, of Matt Carl’s Heating and Air, and Shawn Bowshier, owner of Ride 1 Powersports, for donating items needed for the volunteers; Leann Castillo, executive director of National Trail Parks and Recreation District, for letting him use the park; as well as various volunteers.

For the latest updates and more information about the event, visit the Springfield Ohio Memorial Day Parade page on Facebook.

Other Memorial Day events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:

North Hampton has several Memorial Day events planned for Saturday.

The Lions Club of North Hampton will host the annual Memorial Day Weekend Pancake and Sausage Breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Asbury United Methodist, 104 E. Clark St. The menu includes hot pancakes with butter and syrup, sausage, coffee, milk, and juice. Dine-in or carry-out. Donations are accepted at the door. Handicapped accessible. Proceeds benefit Lions Club youth, health, and community programs.

The lineup for the parade starts at 2 p.m. in the south of the village, and the parade starts at 3 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the park after the parade; an ice cream social will be held after the parade at the Pike Twp. Fire House where food, drinks and ice cream will be sold; Care Flight will land around 4:30 p.m.; and “The Greatest Showman” will be shown at 8:30 p.m. in the church parking lot with refreshments and balloon creations, bring a lawn chair.

If you want to participate in the parade or have questions, contact Bobbi Funderburg at 937-244-3526 or Dawn Weeks at 937-215-8346.

The Pleasant Township Memorial Day Parade will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday in the Village of Catawba. Any organizations, businesses or individuals interested in participating are welcome. For more information, contact Mandie Warner at 937-828-1238.

The Enon Memorial Day Parade, hosted by the Enon VFW, will be held on Sunday. Lineup is at 1 p.m. and the parade starts at 2 p.m. at Greenon schools and ends at the Enon Cemetery.

The Terre Haute Memorial Day Parade and Services will be held starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The parade steps off at 2 p.m., with services to follow in the Terre Haute Cemetery. The speaker this year is Jared Shank, local historian, U.S. Army veteran paratrooper. Buzzy Moore, Champaign County Veteran Services Officer, will conduct the services.