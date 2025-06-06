Springfield McDonald’s restaurant to close for 5-6 weeks for renovations

The McDonald’s restaurant at 2328 East Main Street in Springfield will close at 7 p.m. Saturday and remain closed for about 5-6 weeks for remodeling work.
Employees at the restaurant said the whole lobby area will be remodeled, and when finished in July, it will look somewhat similar to the McDonald’s on South Limestone Street.
The East Main Street McDonald’s last had a significant renovation in 2012.
The other McDonald’s sites in Springfield will not be affected.
Springfield has five McDonald’s restaurants — the East Main Street and South Limestone stores, plus one to the north on Derr Road, and two west, one by Meijer at Ohio 41 and Hillcrest, and one on Upper Valley Pike.
In Other News
1
Springfield housing: Moorefield Twp. land annexed for single-family...
2
Gun violence spurs anger, blame; Springfield seeks answers to surge of...
3
Clark County seeks federal funds for Bethel Twp. roads, home repair...
4
‘They prey on greed, fear, lust and love:’ Scams prey on peoples’...
5
Leadership Clark County honors Heck, Gump, Mayer as servant leaders
About the Author