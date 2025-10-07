Springfield manufacturer Champion GSE announces plans for new plant, more jobs

Champion GSE is a Springfield company that does design, production and maintenance of containers for transporting sensitive items in the ground support equipment (GSE) industry to meet the needs of military, aerospace systems and power generation.

Last year, Champion GSE was acquired by a French aerospace maintenance equipment company, Dedienne Aerospace. “(In 2027, 2028), we’re going to be building a new building,” said Gavin Constantine, director of supply chains at Champion GSE.

Champion GSE’s current plant is an an older building, about 60,000 square feet, but the business plans to construct a new plant that is more than twice that size at 150,000 square feet, according to Constantine.

“The goal is to put it here in Springfield, and then we’re going to continue to grow again,” Constantine said.

When the acquisition was first announced, Champion’s team had about 60 people, but a representative for Dedienne said Dedienne planned to hire 60 to 80 more people over the next three years.

Champion GSE is starting to see those plans come to fruition.

“We’re actually hiring to increase our staff by 30%,” Constantine said about current growth efforts. “We’re also leveraging our global footprint.”

These announcements come after Dedienne said previously the company had plans to modernize and expand Champion GSE’s industrial capabilities, as well as to develop new products. The company’s expansion efforts will also double Champion GSE’s production capacity, according to Dedienne.

Last year, Dedienne said they hoped to see revenue growth of 300% by 2028 at Champion GSE.

At an event Tuesday, company leaders talked about “the road to $100 million.” The company’s revenue last year was about $10 million, according to Constantine, who also said the company will be finishing 2025 with about $18.2 million in revenue. They are also projecting reaching $50 million in revenue by the end of 2026.

“As we grow and are successful in building in this community, we’ll be able to support our supply base in this community to grow with us,” Braden said.