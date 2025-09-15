Springfield man sentenced for 2023 shooting murder

Springfield police responded around 9 p.m. July 8, 2023 to a shooting in the 200 block of Rosewood Avenue. They found Wells shot multiple times in the chest. He was taken to Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Wells was sitting in the passenger seat of a Jeep Grand Cherokee parked in front of Holt’s residence on Rosewood Avenue when a “highly intoxicated” Holt went to the driver’s side and opened fire, according to a release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Holt purchased a Glock handgun hours prior to the shooting and casings at the scene were found to match the gun, according to the release.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section prosecuted the case in Clark County Common Pleas Court.

Holt’s father, Cedric Holt Jr., was found murdered at a Springfield park in 2018, around the same time when the son himself was a victim in a Huber Heights home invasion. Kedric Holt was tied up during the incident, which police did not connect to his father’s murder.

Police said in 2023 that Wells’ murder was unrelated to the home invasion and Cedric Holt Jr.’s murder.