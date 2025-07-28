Springfield man indicted on murder, assault charges for shooting death of girlfriend

The shooting happened in the 100 block of East Cecil Street between Fountain Avenue and Limestone Street, where police responded around 3:49 p.m. Wednesday, July 23. Police found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hasan called 911 prior to the shooting in the 100 block of East Cecil Street, and an argument can be heard between him and a woman he later identified as his girlfriend. Hasan did not answer repeated attempts for contact by the dispatcher, and the argument can be heard increasing in intensity along with banging noises.

Several gunshots can be heard followed by screaming, which then goes silent.

Hasan then called 911 again and told dispatchers to hurry up. He said he “had to [expletive] shoot my girlfriend because she kept trying to [expletive] attack me,” telling the dispatcher the woman hit him repeatedly and he called 911 to get help.

Hasan’s young daughter was reportedly at the house at the time.

The woman was found in the living room of the home, according to court records. Hasan allegedly told police the woman was the mother of his deceased daughter and lived with him.

The weapon was a Taurus revolver 38 special, according to court documents.