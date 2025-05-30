Breaking: NEW DETAILS: Kettering Health working on restoring phones, access to health records software

Springfield man indicted for 1 of string of fatal shootings on south side

Elijah Thomas faces multiple charges, including murder, in the May 14 death of Randy Graham in southeast Springfield
The intersection of Elder Street and Buckeye Street on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Police are investigating a shooting that happened in this area just after 3 a.m. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

A Springfield man was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday for a May 14 fatal shooting on the city’s south side.

Elijah Thomas, 21, faces two counts of murder, as well as one charge each of felonious assault, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance and illegal manufacture or processing of explosives. He is accused of shooting and killing Randy Graham on Buckeye Street in southeast Springfield just after 3 a.m. May 14.

Police responding to reports of a shooting on Buckeye Street found Graham with a gunshot wound on the right side of his chest near the right armpit. He was pronounced dead on the scene at Buckeye and Elder streets, just off Selma Road.

Police arrested Thomas after watching video footage of the incident.

Police said there was some type of party at the Buckeye Street address. Thomas told police, according to a probable cause affidavit, that he felt threatened by Graham, leading him to brandish his rifle and shoot. Footage shows Graham jog toward the Buckeye Street home and onto the porch, then the sound of breaking glass can be heard, according to the affidavit.

Graham then stepped off the porch and turned to face the front door before the sound of gunfire was heard, according to the report. Police said Thomas was visible standing at the front door holding his rifle “level toward Graham’s direction.”

Graham ran as shots continued, before collapsing.

According to the affidavit, police learned Graham was killed with a short barrel rifle that was not compliant with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives requirements, which is the reason for the unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance charge.

Police are continuing to investigate another fatal shooting that happened later that day.

Sixteen-year-old Da’Meko Taborn was shot and killed May 14, found in a black SUV crashed into a house on the northeast corner of Limestone Street and Euclid Avenue. He had a gunshot wound to his head.

About 20 minutes later, another shooting was reported in the 200 block of East Euclid Avenue, a few blocks away. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center before being transferred to Miami Valley Hospital.

The shooting on East Euclid is believed to be connected to Taborn’s killing, Byron said previously.

