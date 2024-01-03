Springfield man indicted after person shot in head died on Christmas Eve

The shooting happened about 4:35 p.m. Dec. 21 around Euclid Avenue near South Yellow Springs Street, with Edward Ellington, 53, being shot in the head and found on the sidewalk.

He was transported first to Springfield Regional Medical Center, then by CareFlight to Miami. He died on Christmas Eve.

At least nine Springfield police cruisers were on the scene at one point, and Euclid Avenue was blocked to traffic in the 600 block of the street.

According to heavily redacted court documents, a person who was there during the shooting told police that he went to the area to pick up DeArmond and give him a ride to Wendy’s, but DeArmond realized his phone was missing and thought someone had taken it.

They drove back and a fight broke out at one point, according to court documents. Someone else came to the scene and broke up the fight and soon after, DeArmond allegedly shot Ellington.

A witness told police that DeArmond fired one shot and fled in a white Jeep SUV, according to court documents.

According to court documents, a witness told officials DeArmond fled the scene.