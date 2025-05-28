Breaking: Beloved Springfield resident Alice Marshall dies at 103

Springfield man found guilty of 2023 shooting, murder on West Liberty

1 hour ago
A Clark County jury found a Springfield man guilty of murdering a grandmother on her birthday and shooting a man in 2023.

William Calhoun, 43, was found guilty Friday of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, attempted murder, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises and having weapons under disability after a week-long trial.

He was convicted of the Feb. 5, 2023 death of Racquel Fowler, 53, and the non-fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man the same day.

Police were dispatched to a house in the 300 block of West Liberty Street, near Lowry Avenue, around 2:20 a.m. on Feb. 5 in response to 911 calls reporting gunshots fired through the area.

One 911 caller told a dispatcher he saw a dark-colored SUV speed away from the area after firing 30 to 40 shots at a house.

Fowler was shot twice in her upper thigh area and once in her lower left chest area, according to a Springfield police incident report. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male victim was shot in the lower back, and was related to Fowler.

William Calhoun. Photo provided by the Springfield Police Division.

