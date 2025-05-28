Springfield man found guilty of 2023 shooting, murder on West Liberty

He was convicted of the Feb. 5, 2023 death of Racquel Fowler, 53, and the non-fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man the same day.

Police were dispatched to a house in the 300 block of West Liberty Street, near Lowry Avenue, around 2:20 a.m. on Feb. 5 in response to 911 calls reporting gunshots fired through the area.

One 911 caller told a dispatcher he saw a dark-colored SUV speed away from the area after firing 30 to 40 shots at a house.

Fowler was shot twice in her upper thigh area and once in her lower left chest area, according to a Springfield police incident report. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male victim was shot in the lower back, and was related to Fowler.