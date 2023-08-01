Springfield man found dead in semi trailer believed to have died of natural causes

A man found dead inside a semi trailer on Friday afternoon is believed to have died of natural causes.

Randal Baker, 66, was found by a friend in the trailer in the 1200 block of Warder Street where he lived, according to an incident report that also said the friend had not heard from him in a few weeks.

“His body is decomposing like it’s been there for a while,” the friend told a 911 dispatcher.

Crews on the scene had said the death may not have been due to natural causes, but it was hard to be sure because he was believed to have died three weeks ago.

The 911 caller said that some “sketchy people” had been hanging around Baker last time the two spoke.

According to the report, the friend and his wife had befriended Baker two to three years ago and he was allowed by a mutual friend to stay in the back of one of several abandoned trailers on the mutual friend’s property.

Baker had no known medical conditions and did not regularly see a physician, according to the report.

Following investigation, the Clark County Coroner’s Office determined Baker “likely succumbed from natural causes and possibly suffered from gastrointestinal bleeding,” according to the report.