Springfield man facing attempted murder charges for drive-by shooting

A Springfield man was indicted on multiple charges related to a nonfatal drive-by shooting earlier this month.

Cain Weimer, 22, was indicted on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of having weapons under disability, and one count each of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, discharging firearms on or near prohibited premises and tampering with evidence.

Around 11:49 a.m. Oct. 17, Springfield Police Division officers around North Light and Grant streets saw a silver sedan stop next to a silver SUV before opening the door and shooting several times into the SUV, according to a probable cause affidavit. The sedan then fled northbound on North Light Steet but police lost sight of the car.

The SUV’s driver was injured in the crash but not struck by gunfire, according to court records. They were transported to Mercy Health - Springfield for treatment.

Police received multiple calls about people fleeing from the area and gave chase in multiple instances but did not locate anyone, according to court records. But a witness reported seeing Weimer hiding outside after the incident, telling someone over the phone he was in a “shootout” with the victim.

Weimer and the victim, who was not identified, had allegedly recently argued “over a female,” according to police.

The silver sedan was found less than a block away from the house on Broadway Street.

