Springfield man facing attempted murder charges for drive-by shooting

Around 11:49 a.m. Oct. 17, Springfield Police Division officers around North Light and Grant streets saw a silver sedan stop next to a silver SUV before opening the door and shooting several times into the SUV, according to a probable cause affidavit. The sedan then fled northbound on North Light Steet but police lost sight of the car.

Explore Volunteers needed for Springfield warming shelter this winter

The SUV’s driver was injured in the crash but not struck by gunfire, according to court records. They were transported to Mercy Health - Springfield for treatment.

Police received multiple calls about people fleeing from the area and gave chase in multiple instances but did not locate anyone, according to court records. But a witness reported seeing Weimer hiding outside after the incident, telling someone over the phone he was in a “shootout” with the victim.

Weimer and the victim, who was not identified, had allegedly recently argued “over a female,” according to police.

The silver sedan was found less than a block away from the house on Broadway Street.