Springfield looking for ideas on what city could look like in 2051: How you can give input

Springfield 2051, named for the city’s upcoming 250th anniversary, launched last month and is seeking feedback through a survey. The effort consists of a group of local stakeholders working with research and consulting firm, Future IQ, over the next 15 months.

The survey is available here. The first think tank session is 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19 at Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, 275 South Limestone St. and “will consist of a presentation of macro trends that could impact Springfield, followed by what will drive Springfield in the future and then ranking of those individual drivers.” Register at bit.ly/thinktank192051. The second session, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 26, “will build upon the results of the first, and include brainstorming about the future of Springfield: scenario narrative development, presentations and plausibility checks, followed mapping of the Least Desired, Expected, and Preferred Futures.” Register at bit.ly/4ldXhiX.

Participation is preferred at both sessions, though not required. The think tank sessions are for community members with more time who want to invest in the future, according to the city. Other opportunities will be available for those without the availability for these sessions.

City administrators said the effort is forward thinking and making short-term and long-term goals in all identified areas of need. Most of this identification will come from focus groups and online surveys.

In September last year, the city was thrust into the international spotlight after prominent Republican figures, including now President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, amplified false rumors that Springfield’s Haitian immigrants were stealing and eating pets. What followed were numerous bomb and personal threats, as well as scrutiny on the city’s crime rates, public assistance and more.

Clark County Commissioner and steering committee member Melanie Flax Wilt previously said that “the next time that we have the international spotlight shining on us,” the community will be able to share a consistent message.