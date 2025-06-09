Springfield leaders, some residents upset at federal cuts’ impact on region

Assistant Mayor Dave Estrop is heading up the effort and shared a report at Tuesday’s city commission meeting.

Organizations impacted have formed a group to discuss these impacts. This includes leaders from the Springfield city and Clark County governments, Clark State College, the Community Health Foundation, Mental Health Services, Mercy Health – Springfield, Second Harvest Food Bank, United Senior Services, Sheltered Inc., the Clark County Public Library and dozens of other organizations.

The federal government earlier this year cut more than $210,000 worth of food allocated for the Second Harvest Food Bank. The food was scheduled to be delivered between May 31 and Aug. 31 and would have helped 21,000 individuals for three weeks, Estrop said.

“The Second Harvest Food Bank was told that in fact, the food had already been purchased and was sitting in a warehouse somewhere. But it’s not coming here,” Estrop said. “Could somebody wake up to that reality if in fact it’s accurate and say, ‘Gee, we already purchased the food. Maybe we ought to distribute it.’ Yes, that can happen. We will report it if it does.”

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

The cuts leave the food bank “at the mercy of retail donors who often cut back during times of inflation and economic crisis,” the city says on a page on its website detailing cuts.

Local farmers who had contracts with Second Harvest to provide fresh produce to families are now searching for new clients and “looking at having to change crops that they may be raising,” Estrop said.

Most recently, $1.2 million or 77% of a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to prevent community violence was canceled. The grant, originally for about $1.6 million, funded an effort in Springfield to address gun violence, particularly among young people. Almost $400,000 has been invested in planning and efforts to launch street outreach since it was awarded in 2023. All efforts are now on pause.

Commissioners also spoke about a $2.7 million loss for the Clark County Combined Health District, which led to a loss of staff and planned clinic site and mobile health clinic. The city was 74% of the grant.

“These services are much more than a line item. Public health has been chronically underfunded for decades, yet is the most cost-effective use of healthcare dollars in the U.S. by far,” the city said. “The CCCHD’s ability to respond to current and emerging infectious diseases has been severely compromised. The new clinic was designed to bridge the gap to a primary care provider for those who use emergency services or have no healthcare at all. Our community will feel the impact for years to come.”

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Many residents have been dismayed by the cuts, particularly to the food bank.

Commissioner Krystal Brown expressed upset at the cuts but said she was not surprised.

“I just want to remind everyone that cast their vote for our current president in 2024 that I mean, you should be yahooing, right? Because this is what was voted for by those individuals,” Brown said. “I am not shocked; it was practically written in stone. Every day my teachers also call me asking me, ‘When are the special education dollars going to be cut?’ because that’s also federally funded. ... But this is what you all voted for, So I’m not sure of the shock or the dismay.”

In response, Diana Daniels, a frequent presence at the public comment portion of the meetings, who often shares angry views against the city, gave Brown two thumbs up and a grin.