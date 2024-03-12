Springfield leaders plan two-night strategy retreat

The retreat sessions will be from 5 to 8 p.m. March 20 and 21 at The Landing at Littleton and Rue, 830 N. Limestone St.

The sessions will determine the goals and objectives that will guide city officials in decision-making in the year to come.

“This retreat is open to the public to attend and observe, but will not be open to comments,” according to Mayor Rob Rue. “This is the first retreat for our two new commissioners and enables us to have a dialogue in a public setting.”

City officials also offer a series of podcasts that stream live on the city’s Facebook site to offer regular updates and progress reports. For example, the next scheduled “Commission Corner” will stream at 10 am on Friday, April 12.

Rue said the efforts are part of the commission’s commitment to being forward-facing, accountable and transparent with the community.

“In 2024, on the other side of the pandemic, time is of the essence for developing and putting new ideas together and implementing them … We’re not considering pie-in-the-sky ideas. We are looking for powerful, boots-on-the-ground ideas for how we can make daily life in Springfield better for citizens and taxpayers,” Rue said.

City Manager Bryan Heck appreciates the focus the commission is taking as it sets goals and objectives.

“We want to develop actionable steps we can take to make progress for our citizens,” Heck said. “The retreat will be topic-focused on key issues impacting the community.”

Rue said commissioners will refer back to the goals and objectives established by the sessions in the coming year as they consider measures that come before them for approval. As an example, he cites the commission focus on investing federal funds in ways that serve “the long-term benefit of Springfield,” such as dedicating American Rescue Plan Act funds toward construction of new fire stations, an approach he said that “saved local taxpayers money” and prevented the costs from being a burden to local taxpayers.

Heck said one of the topics likely to be addressed at the retreat is public safety.

“We will be talking at the retreat about a police strategic plan, recruitment efforts as it relates to public safety and having candid conversations about how we can better serve our citizens,” Heck said.

Heck credited Rue and David Estrop, who were both elected to the commission in 2017, with shifting the focus of the commission to identifiable and actionable goals and objectives since their tenure began.

“The approach really helps staff set policy directives in ways we can effectively do our jobs and provide the commission with necessary information to make their decisions,” the city manager said. “The goals and objectives offer a framework for moving forward.”

The State of the City address will also offer insights into future plans for the city.

Rue will present his vision on Monday, May 25, at 5:30 p.m. at the John Legend Theater. The public is invited to attend, and no tickets are necessary. The mayor will offer a review of the challenges and issues the city faced in 2023 and look ahead to how city officials are addressing them in 2024.

Residents can visit the city website (https://springfieldohio.gov) to submit questions in advance so that officials can address them during the presentation.

“This is really an effort to be open with communication and transparency,” Rue said. “I take exception when people say they don’t have a chance to hear what we’re doing in the community and that we don’t communicate those things … If you reach out to anyone in the city, you’re going to be able to be heard — and if you’re not, I want to know about it.”