Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival to feature Grammy winners, local acts

“This should be our best show yet, a really great festival of music,” said Rich Carey, one of the festival’s founders and organizers.

Whereas some festivals can take years to build, Springfield has already gained a reputation, as performers and bands from across the country are contacting Carey and Todd Stoll, who leads the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra (SSJO) and coordinates the talent.

“We’re so fortunate to have Todd, who is in tune with all of these acts and knows and hears them,” Carey said.

Right from the get-go, the Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival has had national talent, including Samara Joy the first year, who captured a Grammy just months after her set in Springfield. This year’s Saturday evening headliner at the Lytle stage will be Cecile McLorin Salvant, a three-time Grammy Award winner for Best Jazz Vocal Album.

The SSJO’s Friday evening headlining spot will see them joined by Terell Stafford. Jeff Hamilton, another recognized artist who performed with the SSJO here in March enjoyed his time here so much he asked if he could come back to perform at the festival.

“That’s a testament to the enthusiasm of this crowd,” Carey said.

The organizers always have an eye open for talent. Carey discovered blues performer Norma Jean Wallace in Chicago and thought her Mississippi Delta blues sound would be a nice fit at the Mother Stewart stage.

Marquis Knox, who has played at each of the festivals, will bring his act back as well. The Salsa Project will give those who want to dance the chance.

The addition of after-concert jam sessions featuring several of the performers at the State Theater in 2024 resulted in a good way to wind down and up. Those will continue both nights and are free.

“The vibe was unbelievable and there were some great moments. Even after it closed, some of the artists continued jamming for another half-hour,” Carey said. “It’s a nice tradition and gives them a little more time together.”

Partnering with the State also gives an option to bring the Lytle Stage shows indoors, as well as at Mother’s, in the case of inclement weather.

The Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival has had an emphasis on being a family event and the festival will bring back the children’s area. Food trucks and vendors will also be on site.

A popular returning feature, a courtesy cab, will shuttle festival-goers between the Lytle and Mother’s stages. Lots of free parking will also be available.

“It’s going to be a great festival,” Carey said.

For more information or updates, go to www.springfieldjazzbluesfest.com/.

2025 Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival Schedule

Aug. 8 - Johnny Lytle Commons Park Stage

5:30 p.m. - Sarah Hanahan Quartet

7 p.m. - Jeff Hamilton Trio

8:30 p.m. - Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra with Terell Stafford and Ekep Nkwelle

Aug. 8 - Mother Stewart’s Stage

4 p.m. - Joe Waters

5 p.m. - Rob Dove Quintet

6:30 p.m. - Mother’s Jazz Collective

8 p.m. - Shaun Booker Dammit Band

9:30 p.m. - Marquis Knox

Aug. 9 - Johnny Lytle Commons Park Stage

2:30 p.m. - We Create Jazz

4 p.m. - Hal Melia Quartet

5:30 p.m. - Kenny Banks Jr. Trio with Ekep Nkwelle

7 p.m. - Sherman Irby with Chris Brown Trio

8:30 p.m. - Cecile McLorin Salvant

Aug. 9 - Mother Stewart’s Stage

3 p.m. - Eddie Brookshire Trio

4:30 p.m. - Birdshack

6 p.m. - Dayton Salsa Project

7:30 p.m. - Eric Jerardi Blues Band

9 p.m. - Nora Jean Wallace

State Theater Late Night Jams

Friday, 10 p.m.

Saturday, 9:30 p.m.