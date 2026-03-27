Springfield highlights women-owned businesses for women’s history month

Springfield communications director Karen Graves snaps a photo of women business leaders with city commissioners Tuesday, March 24, 2026. JESSICA OROZCO/STAFF

Credit: Jessica Orozco

Credit: Jessica Orozco

Springfield communications director Karen Graves snaps a photo of women business leaders with city commissioners Tuesday, March 24, 2026. JESSICA OROZCO/STAFF
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March was proclaimed Women’s History Month in Springfield and residents were encouraged to celebrate women who positively impact the city.

Assistant Mayor Tracey Tackett at Tuesday’s city commission meeting recognized women’s contributions to the city in a proclamation, and highlighted several local women business owners. She also recognized the Springfield Police Division’s first female chief, Allison Elliott and the city’s first female law director, Jill Allen.

“We are fortunate to have a number of women business owners with us this evening. Thank you for choosing Springfield, for investing in our neighborhoods, enriching our community and helping drive our local economy forward,” Tackett said.

Some of the business leaders in attendance were Nettie Carter-Smith, Grace Brown, Valerie Block, Liliana Villanueva, Patty Young, Sara King and Renee Evans.

March is celebrated as Women’s History Month each year, honoring women’s contributions to American history. March 8 is International Women’s Day.

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About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers the city of Springfield and more for the Springfield-News Sun. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University. She previously worked for The Lima News and interned for The Columbus Dispatch. Jessica is a loving mom to two fur babies, Daisy and Jade.